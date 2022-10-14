Women’s Institute raises funds for Scarborough Hospital
A Women’s Institute in Pickering has raised money through fundraising for Scarborough Hospital.
Lockton and Levisham WI recently held a fundraising evening for Scarborough Hospital's 'Urgent and Emergency Care Appeal'.
The event included a presentation by Maya Liversidge from the York and Scarborough Hospitals Charity followed by a lively and entertaining 'Auction of Promises’.
It also included a plant and book sale and a large raffle.
A spokesperson for the Lockton and Levisham WI said: “Lockton and Levisham WI may be a small group compared to many WIs across the country but when it comes to fundraising they are a formidable team.”
Most Popular
The WI raised £751.30 and local businesses rallied round and donated vouchers and prizes.
Friends, supporters and WI members also offered a wide range of other items including sacks of logs, homemade preserves, a guided nature walk and art tuition.