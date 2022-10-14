News you can trust since 1882
Women’s Institute raises funds for Scarborough Hospital

A Women’s Institute in Pickering has raised money through fundraising for Scarborough Hospital.

By Louise Hollingsworth
15 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 14th Oct 2022, 12:27pm
An associate from Lockton and Levisham WI and Scarborough Hospital.
Lockton and Levisham WI recently held a fundraising evening for Scarborough Hospital's 'Urgent and Emergency Care Appeal'.

The event included a presentation by Maya Liversidge from the York and Scarborough Hospitals Charity followed by a lively and entertaining 'Auction of Promises’.

It also included a plant and book sale and a large raffle.

A spokesperson for the Lockton and Levisham WI said: “Lockton and Levisham WI may be a small group compared to many WIs across the country but when it comes to fundraising they are a formidable team.”

The WI raised £751.30 and local businesses rallied round and donated vouchers and prizes.

Friends, supporters and WI members also offered a wide range of other items including sacks of logs, homemade preserves, a guided nature walk and art tuition.

