The England Lionesses have made it to the FIFA Women’s World Cup final!

The final will take place on Sunday, August 20 at 11am and will be England Vs Spain.

The following pubs, in alphabetical order, have confirmed they will be broadcasting the final, which will no doubt be epic!

The list is correct at the time of writing, but make sure you check your favourite pubs social media for updates.

Good luck to the Lionesses!

1 . The Cask Inn The Cask Inn, located on Cambridge Terrace, will be showing the game from when they open. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . The Courtyard The Courtyard, located on Vernon Road, will be showing the game from when they open. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . The Crown Tavern The Crown Tavern, located on Scalby Road, will be showing the game from when they open. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . The Firk Inn The Firk Inn, located on Falsgrave Road, will be showing the game from when they open. Photo: Google Photo Sales