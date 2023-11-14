Gallows Close Centre, based in the Barrowcliff area of Scarborough, has been awarded The King’s Award for Voluntary Service (KAVS).

Team members and supporters of Gallows Close during their Hawaiian fun day in 2022 with then Mayor of Scarborough Eric Broadbent and wife Lynne

The KAVS is the highest award a local voluntary group can receive in the UK and is equivalent to an MBE.

Gallows Close Centre has been recognised for its positive volunteering opportunities, where volunteers (all from the Barrowcliff area) are committed to the aims and aspirations of the organisation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This volunteering culture is built on the needs and skills of local people.

Gallows Close Centre

Described as a “hidden little gem” the centre is a safe and warm hub welcoming everyone offering a diverse range of activities and community support for all ages and abilities.

Throughout COVID volunteers at the centre stepped in to support many struggling families, vulnerable people and children – totalling over 3,500 people.

One of the beneficiaries, a single parent to six children, said on the centre’s social media page: “I’m not too proud to say I was really struggling in the run up to Christmas, and barely had any food

in the house.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was so worried I mentioned it to a friend, who just happens to be a volunteer with Gallows Close.

"We received a massive food donation and even a few Christmas presents for the kids.

“I’m forever grateful. There genuinely would not have been a Christmas dinner in our house but for Gallows Close, and I certainly don’t take that for granted.”

The King’s Award for Voluntary Service aims to recognise outstanding work by local volunteer groups to benefit their communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recipients are announced annually on 14th November, The King’s Birthday.

Gallows Close Centre is one of 262 local charities, social enterprises and voluntary groups to receive the prestigious award this year.

Six representatives of Gallows Close Centre will receive the award crystal and certificate from Johanna Ropner, Lord-Lieutenant of North Yorkshire at a special presentation.

In addition, two volunteers from Gallows Close will attend a garden party at Buckingham Palace next year, along with other recipients of this year’s Award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kimmie Avison, CEO of Gallows Close, has been running the centre for almost nine years. She said: “This is a wonderful recognition for the volunteers and staff. It has been really hard keeping such amazing news to myself.

"I am so lucky to have an amazing team of volunteers who individually offer a diverse set of skills and qualities that all play an integral part in keeping the centre running smoothly and also playing an important role within their community.

"Everyone goes above and beyond to ensure there is plenty to offer in our community.

"Just last week Kendra, one of our volunteers, won the runners up ‘Volunteer of the Year Award’ through North Yorkshire Council and we also received an award from the Venetia Anne Wrigley ‘Heart of North Yorkshire Award 2023’, the first of its kind to be awarded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To be nominated for such a prestigious award in our small but supportive community of Barrowcliff is an absolute honour.