A large part of Scarborough Pride’s ethos is to engage with the wider Scarborough community and beat loneliness whilst improving mental health, aiming to show locals that there is an open and welcoming LGBTQ+ community out there.

The Woodsmith grant will pay towards a youth creative consultation, community consultations, an LGBTQ+ Art Show and a directory of LGBTQ+ friendly businesses across Scarborough.

As well as providing meaningful support and activities for the LGBTQIA+ community, these activities are designed to give people a real opportunity to influence and shape the direction of Scarborough Pride in a way that responds to their needs.

Meeting of the Scarborough Pride committee

This will allow future activities, particularly the Pride Parade and event in September 2023, to be as accessible and impactful as possible.

Sarah Fenwick, Head of Fundraising for Scarborough Pride said, “We’re thrilled to receive this funding from the Woodsmith Foundation, it will really help us offer support to increase health and wellbeing, promote inclusivity and provide opportunities for our community to unite and support each other, including the creation of a Youth Committee and a new webpage signposting people to services that support the LGBT+ community.”

The Pride celebrations, on September 30, will include a parade through town to the Spa complex, which will feature an array of entertainment across the main stage in the Grand Hall and a family stage in the Sun Court as well as an array of music, entertainment, and family-friendly activities.