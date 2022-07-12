Woodsmith Foundation launches £300k fund to support over 65s on the Yorkshire Coast

The funding is aimed at those aged 65 and over in Scarborough, Redcar & Cleveland and the North York Moors area.

The Foundation is keen to fund projects that will help alleviate loneliness and social isolation, ill health – physical and mental, dementia, poor living conditions, poverty, malnutrition, mobility problems and transport and accessibility issues, among other areas of support.

Foundation Chairman Ian Swales said: “We believe people over the age of 65 are a positive asset in our society, but some people might need a helping hand to ensure they can live independently for longer, stay healthy, keep connected to friends, family and their community and enjoy life.

Previous beneficiaries of the funding; Scarborough Mates.

“We hope to fund projects that have been shaped by people over the age of 65 and which meet a need they have identified.”

Grants of between £10,000 and £40,000 are available for single projects, however larger grants can be applied for to fulfil collaborative projects between multiple organisations.

This grant round is now open and will close at noon on Monday September 12.

Applications need to be from people or groups based within the North York Moors National Park or the boroughs of Scarborough and Redcar & Cleveland. Groups will be notified of the outcome of their application in October.

Previous beneficiaries include Scarborough Mates, a social group for people to try new activites.

Anglo American pledged a £4m funding package to the Woodsmith Foundation when it bought the Woodsmith mine project in March 2020. Longer term, the Foundation will be funded by percentage of mine revenue, which is expected to amount to several million pounds per year.