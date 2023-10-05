News you can trust since 1882
Work begins to remove travellers from Scarborough's temporarily closed Seamer Road park and ride

Scarborough’s Seamer Road Park and Ride has closed temporarily – but North Yorkshire Council hope to re-open it as soon as possible.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 5th Oct 2023, 12:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 12:56 BST
Scarborough's Seamer Road park and ride site has temporarily closed.

The park and ride site, which is situated on Seamer Road, has 500 free parking spaces and buses run every 20 minutes.

The second park and ride site, which is still open for customers, is located on Filey Road, has 164 free parking spaces and buses also run every 20 minutes.

North Yorkshire Council’s assistant director for integrated passenger transport, Paul Thompson, said: “We will reopen the Seamer Road park and ride site as soon as possible. In the meantime, Scarborough’s other park and ride site at Filey Road remains open seven days a week.

“We are confident we will be able to reopen the site before the busy half-term holiday period at the end of this month.

“This week, we have begun the process to remove a group of travellers who have occupied part of the site.

"This process will be completed as quickly as possible.”

Both park and ride sites will close for the winter on November 5.

