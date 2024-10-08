Work on 112-year-old sailing coble nearing completion in Bridlington
The major refit of the sailing coble Three Brothers – built in 1912 – is now nearing conclusion after almost two months out of the water.
Taken into the Bridlington Harbour Commissioners' Vessel Maintenance Facility in July, work has been ongoing at pace making her ready for her adventures. Floor timbers having been replaced, new strakes (planks) inserted, a new transom fitted, together with the forward cuddy resealed to alleviate ingress of water, are just part of the work involved. Her keel and drafts were removed to ascertain any work needed below the water line, and work subsequently rectified, then all being refitted with new fastenings. Whilst in the VMF Three Brothers has undergone a complete repaint inside and out making her look immaculate and which also belies her age. Ballast has gone back in and her bottom boards replaced, making it much easier for the painters to carry out their task. She will also emerge looking like a new build and in a different guise, her previous varnished hull being replaced with a pale blue marine paint. The entire work has been successfully carried out by volunteers of the Bridlington Sailing Coble Preservation Society (BSCPS) under the leadership of retired coble builder John Clarkson. The days and weeks put in show the dedication of everyone involved and the result must be classed as a great success and achievement.
All the work has been funded by the UK Government under the Shared Prosperity Fund. A spokesperson said: “As flagship of the BSCPS she will carry that banner forward and be admired by many who see her either sailing in the Bay or moored on her harbour berth. "The coble is the living heritage of the north east coast and Three Brothers a reminder of those halcyon days when Bridlington could boast a huge fleet of similar sized vessels unique to the port.” Further information about membership of the BSCPS and the Harbour Heritage Museum can be gained by emailing the Secretary at [email protected].
