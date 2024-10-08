Work on an iconic Bridlington sailing boat is nearing completion after almost two months of hard work by volunteers.

Taken into the Bridlington Harbour Commissioners' Vessel Maintenance Facility in July, work has been ongoing at pace making her ready for her adventures. Floor timbers having been replaced, new strakes (planks) inserted, a new transom fitted, together with the forward cuddy resealed to alleviate ingress of water, are just part of the work involved. Her keel and drafts were removed to ascertain any work needed below the water line, and work subsequently rectified, then all being refitted with new fastenings. Whilst in the VMF Three Brothers has undergone a complete repaint inside and out making her look immaculate and which also belies her age. Ballast has gone back in and her bottom boards replaced, making it much easier for the painters to carry out their task. She will also emerge looking like a new build and in a different guise, her previous varnished hull being replaced with a pale blue marine paint. The entire work has been successfully carried out by volunteers of the Bridlington Sailing Coble Preservation Society (BSCPS) under the leadership of retired coble builder John Clarkson. The days and weeks put in show the dedication of everyone involved and the result must be classed as a great success and achievement.