Work to restore Whitby’s Old Town Hall reaches major milestone

The Old Town Hall’s renovation is expected to be completed by the end of this year, with the renovated space to be used for a range of activities and events held all year round for the benefit of communities.

A £1.3 million project to restore one of Whitby’s most recognisable buildings and bring it back into public use has reached a significant milestone.

The Old Town Hall building has been one of the town’s most famous heritage assets since the 18th century but has been in a poor state of repair, with its first floor having been unoccupied since 2017.

Work to renovate the Grade II*-listed premises started in February this year and is now reaching its final stages.

Repairs to the building’s iconic clock tower and roof have been completed, with the scaffolding now being removed - representing a major moment in the project.

The remaining stone and mortar work on the building’s façade and columns are progressing well along with renovations to the first floor. It is hoped that the project will be fully completed by the end of the year.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for open to business, Cllr Mark Crane, whose responsibilities include economic development and regeneration, said: “The Old Town Hall is such an important part of Whitby’s history and heritage, and has been a focal point for the town for generations.

“This scheme is all about bringing it back into community use, restoring and repurposing the building for the benefit of communities who will be able to use the renovated space for a range of activities and events held all year round.

“I am looking forward to the project’s completion and am sure the building will be a real asset to the town, driving more footfall and providing a welcome boost to the local economy.”

To allow the final works to be completed to the building’s south elevation columns, the road from Church Street to Market Place will be closed to motorists for a period of up to six weeks, from Tuesday (September 9).

Pedestrians will still be able to access Market Place via the building’s north side, and Sandgate, but the road will be closed to all non-emergency vehicles.

The project has been co-funded by North Yorkshire Council and the Government’s Towns Fund.

The Old Town Hall’s renovation will see the building’s first floor space upgraded and its steps will also be improved and widened to better connect the under croft to Market Place, whilst still accommodating the market.

Market traders have been temporarily relocated to the Dock End area of the town while the works are completed.

Cllr Neil Swannick, who represents the Whitby Streonshalh division on North Yorkshire Council, said: “This is an exciting moment in the eagerly anticipated renovation of this iconic building in the heart of Whitby.

“I am excited to see the Old Town Hall restored to its former glory for the benefit of our communities, and it is encouraging that the project has now reached its final stages.

“I’m sure everyone including local residents, market traders and visitors will all benefit from the refurbished building and new facilities, and I’m looking forward to seeing the end result when it is completed.”

Whitby town councillor Linda Wild, who is a member of the project’s steering group, said: “These are exciting times for the Old Town Hall and the clock tower and faces look absolutely fantastic.

“I can’t wait for the building to be completed so it can be used and enjoyed by the whole community.”

The project’s design has been led by architects and engineers at Align Property Partners, the council’s property consultancy, following engagement with the local community.

For more information on the project, visit North Yorkshire Council’s website at www.northyorks.gov.uk/whitbytownhall.