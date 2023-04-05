Work to start on new development for Scarborough Flower Fund Homes in Seamer

The charity, which provides comfortable, affordable, single person homes set in attractive surroundings at sites around Scarborough, was established by Scarborough Rotary Club in 1969

Since acquiring its first site, Flower Garth at Woodlands, further developments have taken place in Filey, Cayton, Wheatcroft and Seamer with the charity now owning in excess of one hundred properties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Board's policy is to fix rents at an affordable level whilst still enabling the properties and gardens to be maintained to a high standard.

Nick Jones (far left), Chairman of Scarborough Flower Fund Homes with representatives from CG Building and Restoration Ltd

As the waiting list for homes continues to grow, the Trustees have considered expansion of the Seamer and original site where there is scope for a further eight properties.

These new bungalows will go some way to meeting the current demand and will result in a total of one hundred and twelve homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Trustees wish to acknowledge the grant funding awarded by the former Scarborough Borough Council which, combined with its own resources, has enabled the Charity to proceed with this new development at Flowerdale Court in Seamer.

The contract for this project has been awarded to York company CG Building and Restoration Ltd who will start the construction in April.

Councillor Carl Maw: Portfolio Holder for Stronger Communities and Housing said: “We are very pleased to support Scarborough Flower Fund Homes with funding from the Community Housing Fund to support the development of the new bungalows in Seamer.

"The development will provide much needed affordable housing for over-60’s within the local area; we look forward to completion and are sure that the residents will be very happy with their new homes”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vernon Carter MD of CG Building and Restoration Ltd said: “We are delighted to have been awarded the contract to build the new bungalows for Scarborough Flower Fund Homes and look forward to working together with the

Trust.

“As a York based building contractor, we have projects in and around the York and Ryedale area and work closely with local supply chains.

"This exciting new project allows us to showcase our teams experience and capabilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad