Work under way on Whitby's new 60-apartment retirement homes site

Work has started on the construction of a prestigious new retirement development in Whitby.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 19th Jul 2023, 10:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 10:25 BST

McCarthy Stone is creating 60 one and two-bedroom spacious retirement apartments at the site just off Stakesby Road.

The apartments will be available for off-plan sales in early summer 2024 while the first homeowners are expected to move in during winter 2024.

Each low-maintenance apartment will feature a high-specification kitchen and bathroom along with large living areas, allowing homeowners to discover hassle-free independent living.

A typical McCarthy Stone living area.A typical McCarthy Stone living area.
A typical McCarthy Stone living area.
Louise Flynn, Divisional Marketing Manager at McCarthy Stone, said: “Whitby offers some of the most beautiful scenery anywhere in the UK and provides the perfect backdrop for a fulfilling retirement.

"We are expecting significant interest in Retirement Living here in Whitby and would urge anyone interested to contact us as soon as they can to find out more.”

Mark Turner, Senior Site Manager at McCarthy Stone, said: “We are delighted to be starting work on our brand new Retirement Living development here in Whitby.

"Over the next few months, the development will begin to take shape and we are looking forward to embedding into the existing and thriving community.”

A typical McCarthy Stone kitchen.A typical McCarthy Stone kitchen.
A typical McCarthy Stone kitchen.

On-site facilities are set to include a communal lounge hosting regular events and providing the opportunity to make new friends, as well as well- maintained, tastefully landscaped gardens, and a hotel-style guest suite enabling visitors to enjoy an overnight stay.

A house manager will be on-site during office hours, while a 24/7 emergency call system and camera entry system means homeowners can feel safe and secure.

For further information about Retirement Living Plus in Whitby, please call 0800 882 1829 or visit

www.mccarthystone.co.uk/whitby-stakesby-road.

