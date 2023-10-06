News you can trust since 1882
Workers forced to tarmac around car in Scarborough after driver forgets to move their motor

Workers were forced to tarmac around a car in Scarborough after a driver forgot to move their motor – despite signs warnings about upcoming resurfacing work.
By Adam Dutton/SWNS
Published 6th Oct 2023, 11:51 BST- 2 min read
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 15:28 BST
A traffic warden surveys the scene
A traffic warden surveys the scene

The motorist was left red faced in Queen Street, Scarborough after the work was done around their car.

Highway maintenance men decided to tarmac around the silver Vauxhall Corsa while the rest of the road was resurfaced on Thursday, October 5.

Pictures show the 2008-reg car parked opposite a large yellow sign, which reads: "Surfacing works. No parking between 6pm and 6am."

The road remains unsurfaced beneath the car
The road remains unsurfaced beneath the car
However, their decision to ignore this led to embarrassment as the new black tarmac stops abruptly behind the motor, only to continue beyond the car's front bumper.

Likewise, the Corsa found itself perched on a slab of old road, noticeable as it is a far lighter colour than the rest of the street.

One resident, Jordan Chambers, 35, said that signs notifying local of the work had been up for some time.

He said: “Someone obviously didn’t get the memo, either that or they parked with their eyes shut and didn’t read the sign opposite or wondered why no one else had parked on the road.

Highway maintenance men decided to tarmac around the silver Vauxhall Corsa hatchback while the rest of the road was resurfaced on Thursday (5/10). Pictures show the 2008 car parked opposite a large yellow sign, which clearly reads: "Surfacing works. No parking between 6pm and 6am."
Highway maintenance men decided to tarmac around the silver Vauxhall Corsa hatchback while the rest of the road was resurfaced on Thursday (5/10). Pictures show the 2008 car parked opposite a large yellow sign, which clearly reads: "Surfacing works. No parking between 6pm and 6am."

“The workmen turned up and tutted a bit but just cracked on.

“They even threaded the safety tape round the car wing mirror. I can’t wait to see the driver’s face when they realise what an idiot they’ve been.”

After resident Michael Curtis, 36, posted pictures of the car on the Scarborough Moan Facebook page, the driver was mercilessly mocked.

Another said: "Hardly takes a rocket scientist to realise the road was being resurfaced. Cones and warning sign clearly not enough of a hint for some people."

One user said: “There’s always one! Lucky it didn’t get towed.”

However the driver might not be lucky as one picture shows a traffic warden standing next to the stranded vehicle.

