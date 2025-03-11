World Book Day 2025: 29 photos of youngsters from Scarborough area schools dressing as favourite characters

By Duncan Atkins
Published 11th Mar 2025, 15:54 BST
From Spiderman to Stickman, youngsters from the Scarborough area’s schools dressed as some of their favourite book character when they took part in this year’s World Book Day.

Here are some photos submitted by some of the participating schools.

Youngsters from around Scarborough and Ryedale schools get into the World Book Day spirit.

1. World Book Day 2025 - Scarborough area schools

Youngsters from around Scarborough and Ryedale schools get into the World Book Day spirit. Photo: submitted

Photo Sales
Youngsters at Brompton and Sawdon School enjoying World Book Day.

2. World Book Day 2025 - Scarborough area schools

Youngsters at Brompton and Sawdon School enjoying World Book Day. Photo: submitted

Photo Sales
Brompton and Sawdon School.

3. World Book Day 2025 - Scarborough area schools

Brompton and Sawdon School. Photo: submitted

Photo Sales
Brompton and Sawdon School youngsters.

4. World Book Day 2025 - Scarborough area schools

Brompton and Sawdon School youngsters. Photo: submitted

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:Scarborough
News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice