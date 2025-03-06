World Book Day: 33 photos of Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington youngsters dressed as favourite book characters

By Duncan Atkins
Published 6th Mar 2025, 16:43 BST
Updated 6th Mar 2025, 16:57 BST
Today is World Book Day – a day to celebrate people’s love of books, reading and authors.

We asked you to send in photos of your youngsters dressed as their favourite book characters.

Here is a selection of pictures.

Youngsters around Whitby, Scarborough and Bridlington have had great fun today at World Book Day.

1. World Book Day - your photos

Youngsters around Whitby, Scarborough and Bridlington have had great fun today at World Book Day. Photo: submitted

Thing 1 and 2, sent in by Debbie Yorke.

2. World Book Day - your photos

Thing 1 and 2, sent in by Debbie Yorke. Photo: submitted

George the Gruffalo, sent in by Lynsey Hague.

3. World Book Day - your photos

George the Gruffalo, sent in by Lynsey Hague. Photo: submitted

Layla and Scarlett in costume, sent in by Sarah Stratford.

4. World Book Day - your photos

Layla and Scarlett in costume, sent in by Sarah Stratford. Photo: submitted

