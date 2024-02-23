World Book Day: North Bridlington Library set to host eco-friendly costume swap

Bridlington North Library is encouraging those participating in World Book Day to try a more eco-friendly way of getting a costume this year.

Until Sunday, March 3, residents can visit North Bridlington Library and take part in the Costume Swap. Visitors can either choose a new World Book Day costume or donate an old one for someone new to enjoy.

While World Book Day is an exciting event for children, buying a new costume every year can be damaging to the environment, as well as adding to the rising costs of living for families.

East Riding Libraries want to encourage recycling costumes rather than purchasing a new one.

Jess McCarthy, librarian with East Riding Libraries, said: “There is a lot of waste around kids’ costumes, especially with the growth in popularity of events such as World Book Day, the pressure for families to participate, and the increase in ‘fast-fashion’ style production.”

Tara Foxon, librarian with East Riding Libraries, said: “We feel that libraries create the perfect setting for families to swap and share costumes, allowing them to not only save money, but help towards saving the environment too!”

“Whether they’re donating an old costume or picking a new one, it’s a lovely way to keep the community celebrating books as well as making it more accessible for everyone.”

Children who are not in a school setting and have not received a World Book Day voucher can also collect their free book vouchers from their local East Riding library.