'World Class!': Spirit of Yorkshire's Filey Bay Flagship single malt whisky wins Taste Award

David Thompson with Filey Bay Flagship

Spirit of Yorkshire's Filey Bay Flagship single malt whisky won the award for Best Wine and Spirit at the Deliciouslyorkshire 2023 Taste Awards in Harrogate on November 7.

Collecting the award, Spirit of Yorkshire's MD, David Thompson, said: "Filey Bay Flagship was Yorkshire's first single malt whisky, and we're delighted that the judging panel, including IWSC judge Amanda Ludlow, loved the light, creamy and fruity taste of Flagship as much as we do."

The judging panel comprised of industry experts including chefs, broadcasters, writers and judges from the International Wine and Spirits Competition who said: "It was clear from the first sip that whilst light this product had some real complexity and depth of flavour.

"This was beautifully balanced - a malty, freshly made popcorn nose with a pleasing gentle heat.

"Buttery maple syrup, creamy, with a fruity hint of peach and honey and slightly floral, this product really has it all in perfect harmony. World class!"

The Deliciouslyorkshire Taste Awards celebrate Yorkshire's finest food and drink producers and are the biggest food and drink accolades in the North of England.

Every year they attract hundreds of entries from businesses of all sizes across the county.

The awards ceremony was hosted by Chef Consultant, Stephanie Moon and artisan food expert, Nigel Barden.

A field to bottle distillery, Hunmanby-based Spirit of Yorkshire is one of only a handful of distilleries worldwide that grows 100% of the barley used for its whisky production.