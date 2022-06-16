World renowned organist set to perform concert at St John’s Burlington Methodist Church

Jonathan Scott will be performing a concert on Saturday, July 2 to celebrate the 138th anniversary of St John’s Burlington Methodist Church.

Mr Scott will play the church’s 1893 organ built by Forster and Andrews of Hull.

He will demonstrate the full capabilities of the wonderful organ at St John’s during a programme of transcriptions and original works for the solo organ.

All proceeds from the concert, which start at 7pm, will go towards the NHS and church funds.

A St John’s Burlington Methodist Church spokesperson said: “This unmissable concert brings together brilliant Bach, operatic favourites, epic orchestral masterpieces and the famous Toccata by Widor.

“The programme includes Overture to The Magic Flute K.620, Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 in G Major BWV 1048 [Andante] – Adagio – Allegro, Meditation from Thaïs, Allegro con brio (Symphony No. 5 in c minor Op. 67), Adagio for Strings Op.11 and other works.”

As associate artist of the Bridgewater Hall in Manchester, Mr Scott gives a series of lunchtime organ recitals which attract audiences approaching 1,000.

In addition to his career as pianist and organist, he is a specialist in music for the French art harmonium.

Recent performances have included solo and concerto appearances across the UK as well as in Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, South Korea and Singapore – and a solo organ recital from the Royal Albert Hall for the 2020 BBC Proms.

Mr Scott also delivered the world premiere of the new organ concerto 6000 Pipes! by Sir Karl Jenkins for Hull UK City of Culture. He toured this work throughout 2019, including a special gala performance at the Royal Albert Hall, London, with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by the composer.