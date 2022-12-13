Edgar Styan turned 103 on December 7 and although he suffers with age-related macular degeneration and osteoarthritis, it doesn’t stop him being chatty.

Mr Styan served six years in the Royal Engineers and was awarded five medals. He enthralled both family and friends alike with his tales of the past.

He said: “I was in the Royal Engineers from the May 16, 1940, which, incidentally, was the same day that the retreat from Dunkirk started.”

103 year old Edgar Styan celebrated his birthday with a beautiful birthday cake and surrounded from birthday cards from his family and friends.

Mr Styan has also loved the East Coast for years and even had a caravan in Bridlington with his late wife.

He said: “I retired from work in 1982 and we came to live in Barmston in 1983. My wife died in 2005, so I have been on my own since then.

“Bridlington has always been a favourite - when I retired we automatically headed for the East Coast.”

He has two daughters (sadly one of whom died), three grandsons and five great grandchildren who sent a number of beautiful birthday cards.

His daughter Lynda McCrea gave him an enhanced vision Merlin magnifier reader for his birthday so that he can read his many cards.