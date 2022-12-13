World War Two veteran celebrates turning 103 and becoming Barmston's oldest resident
A World War Two veteran who is thought to be Barmston’s oldest resident spent his birthday celebrations with his close family after turning 103 earlier this month.
Edgar Styan turned 103 on December 7 and although he suffers with age-related macular degeneration and osteoarthritis, it doesn’t stop him being chatty.
Mr Styan served six years in the Royal Engineers and was awarded five medals. He enthralled both family and friends alike with his tales of the past.
He said: “I was in the Royal Engineers from the May 16, 1940, which, incidentally, was the same day that the retreat from Dunkirk started.”
Mr Styan has also loved the East Coast for years and even had a caravan in Bridlington with his late wife.
He said: “I retired from work in 1982 and we came to live in Barmston in 1983. My wife died in 2005, so I have been on my own since then.
“Bridlington has always been a favourite - when I retired we automatically headed for the East Coast.”
He has two daughters (sadly one of whom died), three grandsons and five great grandchildren who sent a number of beautiful birthday cards.
His daughter Lynda McCrea gave him an enhanced vision Merlin magnifier reader for his birthday so that he can read his many cards.
Mr Styan now spends most of his time listening to his favourite shows on the radio and watching TV. He is always up to date with breaking news and never misses Prime Minister’s Questions - he is always learning, even at 103 years old.