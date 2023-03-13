'World's oldest' Humboldt penguin dies at Sewerby Hall and Gardens' zoo

Sewerby Hall and Gardens’ zoo, in Bridlington, announced that Rosie the penguin died peacefully in her sleep on Friday March 10, just a few weeks before her 33rd birthday.

John Pickering, head zookeeper, said: “We are all devastated by the loss of Rosie. I have been with her since she was four months old and we have spent 32 years of our lives together in one way or another, through all of life’s trials and tribulations.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Pickering first collected Rosie and her partner Dion, both four months old at the time, from Birdworld in Surrey in 1990 – who went on to successfully hatch chicks over the years.

Rosie the penguin, left, has surpassed the life expectancy for her species in the wild by more than 10 years.

Rosie and her partners – Dion, Pingu and Penny – who were all bred in captivity, have played a vital role in the zoo’s breeding programme and ensured the lasting popularity of the penguins at Sewerby Hall and Gardens.

“The rest of the team have always had a very special place in their hearts for Rosie too,” Mr Pickering said. “As do many of the other staff and visitors who have always enjoyed watching Rosie at feeding time and often asking how she is doing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It has been an absolute joy for all of us on the team to look after her over so many years and to see how she has looked after her chicks. It is such a big loss for the zoo and she is going to be greatly missed by all.”

In recent years, Rosie’s birthdays have made headline news around the world, including Australia, New Zealand, United States of America, Turkey and Saudi Arabia.

Rosie and friends with head zookeeper John Pickering in 1992.