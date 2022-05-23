Yellow Dot Festival heads to Scarborough Spa this summer

The festival is a brand new cultural concept hosted by the iconic Scarborough Spa situated on the seafront with unflinching sea views.

The mini indoor-outdoor festival is bringing diverse music programming and food from across the globe and is set to make waves in North Yorkshire.

The food festival will take place on the seafront around the mesmerising ‘Sun Court’ across 3 days starting from 11am Friday July 1, attracting a diverse audience from the length and breadth of North Yorkshire.

The festival will be at the Spa from Friday July 1 until Sunday July 3.

The aim is to entertain true their delicious food and hand-picked performers including a multitude of local entertainers The alternative ethnic cuisines will broaden the palettes and perceptions of those in attendance.

On Saturday, July 2 starting at 7pm and ending at 2am, acclaimed modelling and media agency ‘Yaf Media’ will host the dazzling Ocean View room further developing the culturally diverse ethos of the YellowDot festival.

With a roster of Grime, Trap, Rap and Hip Hop artists the audience will have the chance to be entertained by some of the most acclaimed performers in the UK.

Performances will be by DXVL, SYM WORLDD, WHOISORION, 4 STRINGZ, SCUTI, RICK SANCHES and Kxldxn.

On Sunday July 3, Scarborough Spa will host a musical extravaganza from 6pm until 2am.

A night of RnB, Hip Hop, Alternative,Indie pop and Jazz acts from all over the U.K including the likes of Mike McBuskin, Vic Santuro and Star.One will take over the beautiful venue Dj’s and Live acts will play from 6.30pm till 3am.

Performances will be by Mc Buskhin (Heartless crew), Vic Santuro, Piers James, Star.One, Dream Mclean, ONOE CAPONE, Catching Cairo and Sleazzy F Baby with more TBA.