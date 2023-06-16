Yellow weather warnings issued for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

The weather warnings are for thunderstorms and are in place for Sunday June 18, from 12am until 11.59pm for Scarborough, Whitby, Filey and Bridlington and inland areas including Malton and Pickering.

According to the Met Office, heavy rain and thunderstorms on Sunday will bring a chance of disruption to parts of England and Wales.

There is a chance spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

Yellow weather warnings for the thunderstorms have been issued.

There is also a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds

Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services, as well as power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost and some communities become cut off by flooded roads.

For the vast majority of the UK, today, Friday June 16, will see a continuation of the dry and sunny conditions of recent days, with temperatures widely into the mid-20s.

