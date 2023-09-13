Owen Price (Youth Service Manager), Liam Downey (General Manager), and Susan Bean/Richards.

Susan has been a massive supporter of the YMCA and has recentle been awarded the Silver Order of the Red Triangle for dedicated service to the movement.

Susan decided to leave the donation after a conversation with her good friend Hilary Watts, who is also a Trustee of YMCA Yorkshire Coast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sudan said: “I’d been recently looking at my affairs, not the most happiest of subjects.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The YMCA does an amazing job, when I came in and saw the building so busy with children, It filled me with joy. The staff work really hard to give opportunities to so many people.

“The staff work really hard to give opportunities to so many people.”

YMCA Yorkshire Coast has been running a summer camp which has fed over 800 meals to young people over the summer holidays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liam Downey, General Manager of YMCA Yorkshire Coast said “We are planning to renovate the front entrance and coffee bar area to make it more inviting for young people to attend the building, as well as adults who want to have a coffee or a bite to eat.”

Hilary suggested this project to Susan which will see the demolition of the old entrance way and open out the coffee bar area into airy, comfortable space.