YMCA Scarborough thank stalwart for £5000 donation
Susan has been a massive supporter of the YMCA and has recentle been awarded the Silver Order of the Red Triangle for dedicated service to the movement.
Susan decided to leave the donation after a conversation with her good friend Hilary Watts, who is also a Trustee of YMCA Yorkshire Coast.
Sudan said: “I’d been recently looking at my affairs, not the most happiest of subjects.
"The YMCA does an amazing job, when I came in and saw the building so busy with children, It filled me with joy. The staff work really hard to give opportunities to so many people.
YMCA Yorkshire Coast has been running a summer camp which has fed over 800 meals to young people over the summer holidays.
Liam Downey, General Manager of YMCA Yorkshire Coast said “We are planning to renovate the front entrance and coffee bar area to make it more inviting for young people to attend the building, as well as adults who want to have a coffee or a bite to eat.”
Hilary suggested this project to Susan which will see the demolition of the old entrance way and open out the coffee bar area into airy, comfortable space.
If you’d like to make an impact to young people in Scarborough consider donating at ymcayorks.uk/donate or by having a chat withthem about your ideas.