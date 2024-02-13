YMCA Yorkshire Coast issues urgent plea ahead of general election to safeguard youth services

YMCA’s latest report reveals an opportunity missed for significant reinvestment in youth services and are issuing an urgent plea ahead of the general election this year.

Youth services play a pivotal role in nurturing the confidence, resilience, and skills of young individuals, providing a safe haven within the community. This year, spending on services for young people in North Yorkshire totalled £7,602,384.

This is a -46% reduction in real-terms since 2010-11. This equated to £87.83 per 5-to 17- year-old in North Yorkshire in 2022-23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During a critical election year, YMCA Yorkshire Coast reiterates its urgent call to Government for a united effort to safeguard the future of youth services and young people, before its too late.

Annually serving 34,698 young people, YMCA’s youth clubs act as vital spaces for combatting loneliness, navigating societal pressures, and promoting mental wellbeing.

However, drastic underfunding has seen the number of local authority-run youth centres fall by 53% in England, from 917 to 427 since 2011-12.

Liam Downey, Chief Executive, YMCA Yorkshire Coast, said: “Investing in the potential of our young people is critical for building a brighter future. Unfortunately, the length and nature of these funding cuts have taken their toll on youth support systems, leaving thousands without opportunities or a safe place to build confidence, connection, and valuable skills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The youth sector stands ready in working together with the next government to break down departmental silos and ensure that every young person has access to the essential lifeline of universal youth services, regardless of their circumstances or locality.”

The current scenario underscores an urgent need for increased promotion of pathways into youth work roles. Despite recent government funding directed at specific youth club buildings, there is a pressing need for additional support for training and sustaining well-qualified youth workers.

Since 2012-13, there has been a 35% reduction in full-time equivalent (FTE) youth workers employed by local authorities in England, and 36% in Wales.

The absence of a coordinated strategy across government departments has led to fragmented and insufficient funding for targeted youth services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Youth services are an indispensable component of our national infrastructure, playing a pivotal role in ensuring that young people receive the necessary support to live healthy, happy, and prosperous lives.

To invest in our collective future, YMCA Yorkshire Coast emphasises the urgent need to invest in youth services.

YMCA’s General Election Manifesto sets out the following recommendations to do that:

Long-Term Revenue Funding: Advocate for sustained and long-term revenue funding to bolster universal and open-access youth services, catering to all young people throughout the year.

Cross-Departmental Strategy: Establish a cross-departmental strategy for youth services, fostering a long-term vision for nationwide provision.

Duty on Local Authorities: Enforce a duty on local authorities to ensure that all young people can access youth services in their respective areas, with necessary government support and resourcing.