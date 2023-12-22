YMCA Yorkshire Coast to provide a warm space to everyone who needs it this winter

YMCA Yorkshire Coast is set to open its doors in Scarborough to offer a Warm Welcome Space to everyone in the community.

YMCA Yorkshire Coast has joined the national Warm Welcome Campaign, a movement for good that exists to turn poverty and isolation into warmth and welcome through the power of local warm spaces.

Last winter, over 7000 Warm Welcome Spaces supported over half a million people across the UK, hosting nearly 2.5 million individual visits, that’s about 150,000 visits a week.

Over 14.4 million people live in poverty in the UK and over seven million people experience chronic loneliness. Poverty can compound isolation and loneliness and prevent people from connecting with others.

The rising cost-of-living means that vulnerable people may struggle to keep warm.

The dark evenings and cold winter months can be challenging for everyone. The winter is especially tough on people who feel lonely and isolated, and for anyone who can’t afford to keep heat their homes or get enough to eat.

Owen Price, Youth Services Manager, said: “it’s great to be able to provide this warm space for our community again to help support young people who are struggling with the increase of cost of living especially through these colder months”

YMCA Yorkshire Coast is there to help, offering everyone a warm, welcoming, free and safe space in Scarborough.

They are open Monday to Friday 9am – 8pm, Bank Holidays may vary.

YMCA Scarborough relies on the generous support of volunteers to keep their doors open to everyone who needs support this winter. We need more volunteers, so they are calling on the community to get in touch and join their Warm Welcome Space.

Volunteering at a Warm Welcome Spaces is rewarding and fulfilling, it’s an opportunity to see first-hand the real value that spaces like the YMCA can have on people’s lives.