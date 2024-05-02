Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Offering serene and invigorating classes, participants can experience the perfect blend of relaxation and wellness against the picturesque backdrop of the coastline at Filey, Cayton Bay, Scarborough, Whitby, and Sandsend.

Experienced yoga instructor Helen Peterson will guide you through rejuvenating sessions.

Whether you are a seasoned practitioner or a beginner, these classes cater to all levels, promoting physical well-being and mental clarity.

Yoga by the Sea in Whitby.

Locations and schedule

Cayton Bay, Tuesdays 7.15am to 8am

Whitby, Tuesdays 5.30pm to 6.15pm

Filey, Wednesdays 7.15am to 8am

Helen Peterson, yoga teacher and owner of Happy Seal Yoga.

Sandsend, Thursdays 7.15am to 8am

Scarborough, Fridays 7.15a to 8am and Sundays 9.30am to 10.15am

Helen Peterson, founder and yoga teacher at Happy Seal Yoga, said: “We believe in the transformative power of yoga, especially when paired with the natural beauty of the sea.

"Our Summer Yoga by the Sea classes offer a unique opportunity for individuals to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life, reconnect with nature, and deepen their yoga practice in a tranquil coastal setting.

“Yoga is not about perfection; it’s about progress.

“Our goal at Happy Seal Yoga is to empower individuals to embrace their journey and find happiness in every step of the way.

"Whether you’re seeking to improve flexibility, build strength, or simply unwind after a long day, our Summer Yoga by the Sea classes offer something for everyone.”