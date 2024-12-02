York and North Yorkshire bus operators unveil services to help Christmas shopping travel costs

York and North Yorkshire bus operators Coastliner and York & Country are preparing to whisk thousands of people to shopping and leisure attractions for a fraction of the cost of driving and parking.

Christmas shoppers can avoid the stress of driving into packed city centres while saving money for gifts by taking the bus straight to the heart of York and Leeds – with fares capped at £2 until the end of 2024.

Concessionary travel passes will be available to use as normal, with free travel in York and North Yorkshire after 9am Monday to Friday and any time at weekends and bank holidays – and with Christmas less than four weeks away, the bus operators are encouraging everyone to hop on board and as well as shopping, enjoy the many festive events planned across our region, or to spend more time with family and friends from city to coast.

Coastliner and York & Country General Manager Adam Emmott said: “We all know how much of a challenge driving and parking can be at this time of year, with traffic queues, roadworks and congested car parks – and anything that avoids stress and saves money has to be a good idea.

“We’re releasing details of our seasonal bus services now to make it easier for everyone to make travel plans – and for those who fancy a break from work or shopping, we’ve come up with some great suggestions for a day out on the ‘things to do’ page of our website, at: transdevbus.co.uk/coastliner.”

Coastliner and York & Country buses will run as follows over the festive period:

- Monday December 23 – Saturday service

- Christmas Eve, Tuesday December 24 – Saturday service with last buses around 7pm. Last buses on Coastliner 843: 4.30pm Leeds to Scarborough, 5.30pm from Leeds finishing at Malton; 6.40pm Leeds to Malton; 7.10pm Leeds to York; 4.10pm Scarborough to Leeds; 5.10pm from Scarborough finishing at Tadcaster Woodlands (Garnet Lane); 6.10pm, 7.15pm and 8.15pm journeys from Scarborough will all finish at Malton

- Christmas Day, Wednesday December 25, and Boxing Day, Thursday, December 26 – no service

- Friday December 27 and Saturday December 28 – Saturday service

- Sunday December 29 – normal Sunday service

- Monday December 30 – Saturday service

- New Year’s Eve, Tuesday December 31 – Saturday service with last buses as Christmas Eve

New Year’s Day, Wednesday January 1, 2025 – no service will operate

Thursday January 2, 2025 – normal weekday services resume

Full details of all services are available online at: transdevbus.co.uk/coastliner and via the free Transdev Go mobile app.