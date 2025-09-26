York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority agrees £1M boost to international trade

The Combined Authority is led by David Skaith (centre front), Mayor of York and North Yorkshire.

York and North Yorkshire is set to ramp up its presence on the national and international stage after the Combined Authority approved a £1 million budget.

The Combined Authority agreed the funding and the new, more proactive approach during a meeting at County Hall in Northallerton today (Friday, September 26).

It will mean that York and North Yorkshire can go further and better compete with other regions that are already striking deals abroad to drive inward investment.

The programme will run over the next three years, and will see the Combined Authority take a lead on the region’s presence at major investments and host investor forums.

David Skaith, Mayor of York and North Yorkshire said: “York and North Yorkshire is already firmly on the world map, this new funding will allow us to showcase the businesses and innovation that call York and North Yorkshire home.

“We know our region is a fantastic place to live, learn, work and invest. We have one of the most productive economies in the North of England and a highly skilled workforce, forming the foundation of our pitch to investors.

“It's time to tell that story far and wide, attracting the investment needed to create more high-quality jobs, growth and opportunities for people from Skipton to Scarborough and everywhere in between.”

This new funding will build on the Invest in York and North Yorkshire team’s strong track record of success, which includes bringing Polish biotech companies to the region and supporting major investments from firms like French-owned manufacturer Schneider.

It will build on the team’s collaborative approach working with the City of York Council and North Yorkshire Council, as well as the region’s universities, community and industry partners.