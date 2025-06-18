York men’s mental health charity rolls out support in Scarborough

Menfulness will be bringing support to Scarborough

A groundbreaking York-based men’s mental health charity is bringing its life-changing work to Scarborough this summer.

Menfulness, founded nearly a decade ago as a dad’s social group, has grown into an award-winning movement challenging the stigma around men’s mental health—and now, with new funding from the Humber and North Yorkshire Integrated Care Board (ICB), the charity is set to trial its impactful approach on the Yorkshire coast.

Backed by York St John University and the ICB, the expansion marks a significant milestone for Menfulness, which supports thousands of men each year through peer-led activities, mental health talks, and low-cost counselling referrals.

The charity’s CEO and founding trustee Jack Woodhams said: ““The five trustees and 20 volunteers have been working hard for years to change the outdated narrative that men can’t or won’t speak up about their challenges.

“Too often such stigma prevents men from speaking in the first place or lets services off the hook for not providing enough support when men do ask for it.

“We’re proof that given the right conditions blokes can, and will, speak up and the results can be life changing for them, their families and their communities.

“We’ve lost too many friends and family to suicide where men have left it too late to get help, and we’ve seen how men can make transformational change when given the right support.

“We’re over the moon that with this funding from the ICB we have a unique opportunity to try and support men in Scarborough, a place that so many of our members, volunteers and trustees know and love.

Menfulness is now recruiting a Scarborough-based Project Lead (4 days per week) to help develop and deliver the new programme. The role is specifically aimed at someone with local knowledge, in line with the charity’s mission to ensure this is a Scarborough-led project.

Mr Woodhams said: “We know Scarborough has its own unique story and we’re keen to make sure this is a grassroots, Scarbrough led project, which is why we are encouraging applicants from Scarborough who have local knowledge and understanding of the strengths and challenges of the area.

Menfulness offers a variety of events and groups, including its flagship monthly Menfulness Knights Talk Group hosted in partnership with York RLFC Knights.

With a focus on activity-based meetups, online support communities, and counselling pathways via local partner Serendipity, the charity’s inclusive, non-clinical approach has proven particularly effective for men in at-risk groups.

A 2024 research study by York St John University found that Menfulness significantly improved wellbeing among its participants, reducing anxiety, depression, anger—and even suicidal thoughts.

The study, led by Dr. Gary Shepherd and Holly Murphy, highlighted the charity’s success in reaching men often missed by traditional services.

As the charity sets its sights on Scarborough, it’s asking local organisations, residents, and media to help spread the word and find the right person to lead this next chapter.

Applications for the Scarborough Project Lead close on Sunday, July 6 at 11.59pm.

For more about Menfulness and their research, go to menfulness.org/research or browse upcoming events at meetup.com/menfulness.