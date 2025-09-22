Yorkshire Air Ambulance recycling scheme reaches £1 million milestone

Yorkshire Air Ambulance is encouraging people to recycle 25 in 25

Yorkshire Air Ambulance (YAA) and textile recycling company Recycling Solutions are celebrating an incredible £1 million in donations, made possible by the generosity of people across Yorkshire donating their unwanted clothing, shoes and textiles.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Katie Roberts, Director of Relationship Fundraising at Yorkshire Air Ambulance, said: “Reaching the £1 million milestone in our 25th anniversary year is an incredible achievement and a testament to the generosity and community spirit of people across Yorkshire.

“Every donation, whether it’s a single item or a whole bag, plays a vital role in keeping our helicopters flying and our critical care teams ready to respond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are hugely grateful to Recycling Solutions for their expertise and commitment, and to everyone who has chosen recycling as a way to support us. Together, we can build on this success and continue to grow this important partnership.”

Every month, more than 90 tonnes of unwanted clothing and textiles are donated through YAA’s recycling banks, with each item sorted and repurposed to give it a new lease of life wherever possible.

Once collected, donations are taken to a local hub, baled, and sold to trusted trading partners in the UK and overseas.

The majority of good-quality clothing finds its way to second-hand shops in countries including Ukraine, India, and across Europe, providing affordable clothing to communities worldwide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Items that are no longer wearable are recycled into fibres for products such as cleaning cloths, insulation, and household items, helping to reduce textile waste and protect the environment.

All partners in the process are committed to zero waste and operate only in free and fair-trade markets, ensuring every donation is used in the most responsible and ethical way possible.

The scheme provides a regular and sustainable income stream for the charity at no cost to its supporters and supports the environment by encouraging zero waste and recycling.

Wendy Yarney, Recycling bank coordinator at Recycling Solutions, said: “Reaching £1 million in donations for Yorkshire Air Ambulance is a milestone our whole team is proud to celebrate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Behind every pound raised is a team of people working hard to make sure every donation is collected, processed, and given a second life.

“It’s inspiring to see how the simple act of donating unwanted clothing can have such a far-reaching impact, both for the environment and for people in urgent need of medical care.

“We’re excited about the future and look forward to expanding our network of banks across Yorkshire, ensuring even greater support for YAA in the years ahead.”

As Yorkshire Air Ambulance marks its 25th anniversary year, the charity is calling on the public to celebrate by turning unwanted clothing into vital funds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This Recycle Week (22–28 September), supporters are invited to take on the “Recycle 25 in 25” challenge by donating 25 pre-loved clothing items to their nearest YAA recycling bank.

Every bag donated helps to keep the charity’s helicopters in the air and ready to reach those who need them most.

Join “Recycle 25 in 25,” find your nearest recycling bank, and learn more about YAA’s recycling scheme at www.yorkshireairambulance.org.uk/recycling