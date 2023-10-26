Yorkshire Air Ambulance saves a Bridlington 22-year-old from electric shock tragedy

Fraser’s harrowing experience was captured on Helicopter ER.

The YAA played a crucial role in saving the life of Bridlington man Fraser Bennett, 22, following a workplace accident along with local paramedics and Dr Neil Sambridge.

Fraser's harrowing experience and remarkable recovery is highlighted in the acclaimed TV series as YAA’s critical care team demonstrates its exceptional medical expertise during the high-stakes mission.

Whilst conducting routine maintenance checks on a tall piece of machinery at his workplace in Sherburn, Fraser was suddenly gripped to the machine by a powerful electric current. The shockwave sent him into immediate cardiac arrest.

Upon the YAA’s arrival, the land ambulance crews had already restarted Fraser's heart, which had stopped beating, using a defibrillator, achieving what is medically known as a ‘Return of Spontaneous Circulation’.

Fraser was swiftly transported by air to James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough, a major trauma centre, for further treatment.

Before leaving the scene, Dr Sambridge commended the other emergency service crews for their swift actions in restarting Fraser's heart, stating that the initial defibrillation shock likely saved his life.

Remarkably, Fraser awoke from his medically induced coma just three days later. Eighteen months on, he continues on his journey of recovery, learning to walk again and regain his mobility, speech, and confidence.

Fraser said: “It was just a routine maintenance job, a general check of the machine. I was up a ladder, and the next thing I knew, I was waking up in a state of confusion, still in shock when I learned what had happened to me.

“It was an incredibly worrying time for my family; they were prepared for me to wake up with brain damage. However, to my relief, I woke up, and I was quite functional, I'd say. During my recovery, I found myself in a dark place initially; I didn't want to leave the house, and I avoided socialising. But I am slowly getting back to my usual self."

“I owe my deepest thanks to the YAA’s critical care team for saving my life.

"I also want to extend my sincere appreciation to the emergency services who were the first on the scene and quickly defibrillated me when my heart stopped.

"Together they have granted me a second chance at life."

Since the accident, Fraser has made a remarkable recovery. He has successfully returned to work through a phased approach and embarked on a new project, restoring a car. This has given Fraser a newfound confidence and a profound sense of purpose.

With the project car now restored to its former glory and having successfully passed its MOT, Fraser is not just looking forward to new adventures but is embracing life with renewed enthusiasm and excitement.