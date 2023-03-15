Yorkshire Air Ambulance (YAA) is currently updating both its two current aircrafts with the revolutionised Airbus H145 D3 helicopter, distinctly recognised by its new, five-blade propeller, which was unveiled today (Wednesday) at its base at Nostell Priory, Wakefield.

The new propeller is the first of its kind in the UK and ensures a smoother system, which vastly benefits patients.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve Waudby, director of aviation, and pilot, said: "The first thing you'll notice is the five blades which keeps the aircraft smoother.

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance unveiled their brand new five-bladed helicopter.

"There is also a new anti-vibration system which allows us to fly with another half-an-hour’s worth of fuel so we can go further and remain airborne for much longer.

“The main changes are so much better for patients. We have a brand new stretcher with a roll on and off capability which means we can single-handedly load and unload patients as well as retain all the necessary medical equipment down the side of the stretcher, making it less strenuous for our medical team.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It currently costs £19,000 per day to maintain and operate YAA’s two helicopters.

As an independent charity, YAA relies on volunteers and their fundraising efforts to continue its life-saving work.

The five-blade propeller makes the system simpler, lighter and easier to maintain.

Steve added: "We thank the good people of Yorkshire who have provided us with those funds and it’s really important it keeps flowing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new helicopter is set to begin “missions” later this month, with the second of the new replacement helicopters arriving in June.