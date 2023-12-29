The director of Yorkshire Arboretum and the general manager of North Yorkshire’s Library Service have been recognised in the King’s New Year Honours.

The New Year Honours List includes recipients who have made exceptional contributions to their local communities and the country as a whole.

This year’s list features 83 people from Yorkshire, including two from within the Scarborough News coverage area.

Christine Mellor from Flamborough, General Manager of the Library Service at North Yorkshire Council has been awarded the BEM (Medallists of the Order of the British Empire) for services to Public Libraries. (Flamborough)

The Director of the Yorkshire Arboretum, Dr John Michael Grimshaw, has been awarded an MBE (Members of the Order of the British Empire) for services to Tree Health and Plant Conservation.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “The New Year’s Honours list recognises the exceptional achievements of people across the country and those who have shown the highest commitment to selflessness and compassion.

“To all honourees, you are the pride of this country and an inspiration to us all.”

Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden said: “Everyone from Yorkshire receiving honour today represents the best in British communities.