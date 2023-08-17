Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta moves to Castle Howard - here's what's going on over the weekend

More than 30 hot air balloons and an exciting line-up of music stars and TV entertainers including Diversity and York’s Beth McCarthy, are set to arrive at the fiesta’s new venue, Castle Howard, for a fun-filled weekend (Aug 25 to 28).

A total of 26 acts are set to take to the main stage over the weekend, alongside a packed programme of family-friendly activities.

The first mass balloon launch of the weekend will begin on the Friday evening at 5.15pm (weather depending), followed by the spectacular balloon night glow at 10pm.

Balloonist John Till above Castle Howard. picture: Nick Howard

Subsequent mass balloon launches are planned for each evening across the weekend, weather depending.

There is a star-studded musical line-up to entertain visitors across the weekend.

The fiesta will begin on August 25 with a line-up of talent including York Stage School, Hyde Family Jam and Beth McCarthy followed by Top Loader, Blue and headliner, Ella Henderson.

On Saturday afternoon, The South Band will kick off the musical performances, followed by Ryan Swain, Disco Classical and Sister Sledge who will close out the evening.

Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta. picture by Milner Creative.

Sunday will see Rak-Su, Megan McKenna and Ministry of Sound perform on the main stage before the headliner Sam Ryder takes to the stage at 9pm.

The final day of the Fiesta, Monday August 28, promises to be another entertainment feast with Diversity, Phats & Small, Symphonic Ibiza and Joel Corry all performing.

The line-up over the four days also includes many acts for the younger members of the crowd including Andy & the Odd Socks, from the CBBC hit show Andy and the Band, YolanDa’s Band Jam and Dick and Dom DJ Battle, as well as daily stage shows from TV characters, Bluey and Chase and Marshall from Paw Patrol, all included with tickets.

The fiesta will include meet and greet with balloon pilots, balloon tethering, arena entertainment including daredevil stunt shows and a large family funfair.

Balloon Fiesta Organiser, John Lowery, said: “We hope visitors will be able to make lots of amazing memories with their family and friends, take advantage of all the activities included with their tickets and our onsite camping so they can enjoy the entertainment across the weekend.”