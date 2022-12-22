Yorkshire based homebuilder helps local causes by increasing donation threshold for its community charity scheme
Yorkshire based homebuilder Persimmon Homes has made larger donations available through its generous Community Champions scheme
The housebuilder has announced that its donation threshold will increase from £1,000 to £6,000 for all organisations that apply through its Community Champions scheme.
Scott Waters, managing director for Persimmon Homes Yorkshire, said: “We’re incredibly proud to have helped hundreds of charities, local community groups and sports clubs in our local area because we know what valuable work they do.
“These organisations are increasingly being asked to do even more or help more and more people. We want to ensure that work can continue and this is why we are increasing the amount of money available from £1,000 to £6,000.
“We know our donations make a real difference and we’d strongly encourage any local charity in need of support to apply to Community Champions to see if we can help”
Each of Persimmon Homes' 30 businesses will be donating £6,000 to local causes every three months. This means the charitable company will be donating at least £24,000 a year to help local communities thrive.
With the cost of living crisis this year, this boost in funds is needed more than ever due to an increase in vulnerable people seeking aid from local organisations.
During the last two years the company has helped more than 5,000 charities, sports clubs and organisations by donating over £1.5 million through its charitable scheme.
The new £6,000 donation will be immediately available, but organisations are more than welcome to apply for smaller donations in accordance to their needs.
Any group interested in applying to Persimmon’s Community Champions scheme can access more information at: https://www.persimmonhomes.com/community-champions-2022