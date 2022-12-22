The housebuilder has announced that its donation threshold will increase from £1,000 to £6,000 for all organisations that apply through its Community Champions scheme.

Scott Waters, managing director for Persimmon Homes Yorkshire, said: “We’re incredibly proud to have helped hundreds of charities, local community groups and sports clubs in our local area because we know what valuable work they do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These organisations are increasingly being asked to do even more or help more and more people. We want to ensure that work can continue and this is why we are increasing the amount of money available from £1,000 to £6,000.

Hartlepool Headland ABC are an example of recent winner who have benefitted from Persimmon's Community Charity scheme .

“We know our donations make a real difference and we’d strongly encourage any local charity in need of support to apply to Community Champions to see if we can help”

Each of Persimmon Homes' 30 businesses will be donating £6,000 to local causes every three months. This means the charitable company will be donating at least £24,000 a year to help local communities thrive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the cost of living crisis this year, this boost in funds is needed more than ever due to an increase in vulnerable people seeking aid from local organisations.

During the last two years the company has helped more than 5,000 charities, sports clubs and organisations by donating over £1.5 million through its charitable scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new £6,000 donation will be immediately available, but organisations are more than welcome to apply for smaller donations in accordance to their needs.