Yorkshire Belle service to remember pilot who died after his F-15 crashed into the sea off Flamborough Head

The service, organised by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Bridlington, will mark the passing of USAF First Lt Kenneth Allen who tragically died when his F-15 crashed into the North Sea during training.
A spokesman said: “On June 15, 2020, USAF First Lt Kenneth Allen was killed when his plane crashed off Flamborough Head.
“Kage was a member of our church and so we have organised a memorial sailing on the Yorkshire Belle to conduct a short service and to lay a wreath at sea.
“The pandemic prevented a service at the time, but on July 9 (Armed Forces Day) there will be a short service of remembrance at sea.”