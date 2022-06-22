Yorkshire Belle service to remember pilot who died after his F-15 crashed into the sea off Flamborough Head

The Yorkshire Belle service, organised by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Bridlington, will mark the passing of USAF First Lt Kenneth Allen who tragically died when his F-15 crashed into the North Sea during training. Image submitted

The service, organised by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Bridlington, will mark the passing of USAF First Lt Kenneth Allen who tragically died when his F-15 crashed into the North Sea during training.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman said: “On June 15, 2020, USAF First Lt Kenneth Allen was killed when his plane crashed off Flamborough Head.

“Kage was a member of our church and so we have organised a memorial sailing on the Yorkshire Belle to conduct a short service and to lay a wreath at sea.