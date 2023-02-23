The branch on Prospect Street has become an official donation station for Bridlington, Driffield and District RSPCA and is gathering cat, dog and small animal treats.

The collection will be running until Monday, March 13 and items can be dropped into the branch between 9am and 2.30pm on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday or Friday or 9.30am to 2.30pm on a Wednesday.

The local charity helps animals in need across the Bridlington and Driffield area. The team also runs a charity shop on Prospect Street and rely on a number of volunteers to support them, from fostering to fundraising.

Tracey Ibbotson, customer consultant at the Bridlington branch of Yorkshire Building Society, said: “We are proud to be able to support the RSPCA in our community in the Bridlington and Driffield District, and we really want to help make a difference to those struggling to look after their animals in these difficult times with our collection station.”

Kay Harrison, treasurer at the Bridlington, Driffield and District RSPCA, said: “We are really grateful that Yorkshire Building Society in Bridlington are collecting these much needed items for us that will help us continue to provide our services.”

