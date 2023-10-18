Yorkshire Building Society's Charitable Foundation donates to Samaritans of Scarborough

Dorree Gallie from Samaritans and Dean Mace Community Champion for Scarborough branch.

Samaritans of Scarborough received the donation after being nominated by colleagues at the Society’s Scarborough branch on Westborough.

The £1,426 donation will be used to sponsor the training of around seven Samaritans for the service in the Scarborough, Whitby and Pickering area, so more people are available to listen to anyone who needs support.

Dean Mace, customer consultant and community champion at Yorkshire Building Society in Scarborough, said: “Samaritans offers a lifeline to people in distress across the UK and we are so proud to be able to help the organisation that serves our local community in Scarborough, Whitby and Pickering continue to deliver its crucial service.

“We hope that this donation from Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation enables Samaritans of Scarborough train new volunteers to help more people in our community and across the UK.”

Samaritans is a national volunteer-led charity dedicated to reducing feelings of isolation and disconnection that can lead to suicide. The charity’s mission is to make sure people have somewhere to turn and support when they need it most.

Samaritans works with communities to let people know they are there for them, and campaign to make suicide prevention a priority. People can contact Samaritans in-person, by email or via a 24/7 volunteer-manned helpline.

Dorree Gallie, listening volunteer, publicity trustee and fundraiser for Samaritans said: “Samaritans of Scarborough is affiliated to the national branch of Samaritans and we need to raise up to £40k per year to keep our service active in the Scarborough, Whitby and Pickering Area.

“Scarborough has the highest suicide rate in Yorkshire so we know how much we are needed to try and help people through the bad times – although you do not need to be suicidal to contact us.

“We are really thankful for the donation from Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation that will help us continue to provide our vital services.”

Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation is funded through the Small Change Big Difference® scheme where members donate the pennies from the interest on their accounts just once a year to help smaller charities around the UK.

Last year, the Charitable Foundation passed the £9million mark for donations to charities nominated by members and colleagues from around the UK.

For more information about our Small Change Big Difference® scheme visit www.ybs.co.uk/charitablefoundation.

Anyone can contact Samaritans 24 hours a day, seven days a week.