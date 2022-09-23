Yorkshire Coast BID and SEA LIFE Scarborough launch art competition for youngsters

The competition invites children to design a brand-new seal mascot which will be showcased as part of the Seal of Approval campaign, which honours coastal businesses who take into account environmental considerations.

Running from now until October 18, all those under 16 have the opportunity to design the mascot which will front the campaign, with entries submitted online at https://bit.ly/3Qg2Nm0.

Not only will the winning design be used to front the campaign as part of the 100 Protect Pledge, but the winner will also receive a VIP experience featuring Breakfast with the Seals at SEA LIFE Scarborough.

Sea Life Scarborough and Yorkshire Coast BID have launched a Seal of Approval art competition.

The campaign will see businesses encouraged to meet green environmental criteria to be awarded the Seal of Approval – from eco-friendly packaging, to beach clean-ups, there will be a range of ways for Yorkshire Coast BID member to make a difference and get involved to protect the coast.

Speaking on the partnership with SEA LIFE and upcoming activity, Chairman, Clive Rowe-Evans, said: “This is one of the exciting next steps in our 100 Protect Pledge, and we’re delighted to be partnering with SEA LIFE, whose work in the region truly supports our mission.