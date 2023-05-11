Yorkshire coast businesses encouraged to sign up for Bring a Pound to Work Day 2023

Teams of people made up from Saint Catherine’s and This is the Coast staff as well as members of Scarborough Business Ambassadors will be out and about all day collecting people’s pounds for patient care.

Registration for the event is now open and businesses can sign up at www.thisisthecoast.co.uk/poundtowork.

The concept of Bring a Pound to Work Day is exactly how it sounds – local businesses register for the day, encourage their staff to ‘bring a pound to work’ and all the proceeds go straight to Saint Catherine’s, helping them to ensure that everyone in our area has access to outstanding end of life care.

Bring a Pound to Work Day takes place on July 4

Matthew Pells, This is the Coast managing director, said: “We love Bring a Pound to Work Day – it’s a great opportunity for the Yorkshire Coast to come together and both celebrate and support Saint Catherine’s which is such a vital organisation for the Yorkshire Coast.

“We feel it’s really important to do everything we can to enable everyone on the coast to take part in this great day of fundraising and to show how much they value the work Saint Catherine’s does.

“We’ll be turning the entire day’s radio output over to covering the fundraising efforts, talking to the people who are generously supporting Saint Catherine’s and hearing from some of those true local heroes who keep the services running.

"Once again, our team will be out on the road collecting your coins and broadcasting live from wherever we happen to be.

"We’d like to get to more business than ever before this year, so please sign up as soon as you can so we can plan the collecting routes.”

Tom Thornton, marketing and communications at Saint Catherine’s, said: “Bring a Pound to Work Day is always one of the first dates I look for in our calendar. This will be my fifth time doing the event and it is always so much fun.

“All of us at Saint Catherine’s thank This is the Coast and Scarborough Business Ambassadors for their ongoing support with this event – and of course every wonderful business who signs up to be a part of it!”

Jo Thompson, chair of Scarborough Business Ambassadors, said: “We are delighted once again to support Saint Catherine's Hospice and This is the Coast with such an essential fundraiser which helps the hospice provide free services, costing them around £5million per year.

“Most of us have been directly or indirectly touched by cancer at some point in our lives and the commitment of Saint Catherine’s, in providing the best possible care and quality of life for those with life limiting illnesses as an inpatient or within the 1,600 square miles of North and East Yorkshire, is phenomenal.

“We would like to urge everyone living in Saint Catherine’s catchment to help us make Bring a Pound to Work Day 2023 the most successful yet - particularly a loud shout out to the business community, large, medium or small.

“Every pound that is raised helps to safeguard local services.”