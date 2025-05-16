Yorkshire Coast Community Rail Partnership joins national campaign celebrating 200 years of Britain’s railways

YCCRP are encouraging people to explore the Yorkshire Coast by train

The Yorkshire Coast Community Rail Partnership (YCCRP) has joined a national campaign celebrating 200 years of Britain’s railways bringing people together.

YCCRP is joining community rail partnerships, station adoption volunteers and other community groups across Britain to showcase how the railway can bring people together during the milestone Railway 200 anniversary year.

The YCCRP will be joining other Community Rail Partnerships on Sheffield station during Community Rail Week (May 19-25) to promote Community Rail and the through hourly train service from Sheffield and Meadowhall to

the Yorkshire Coast.

Rachel Osborne, Community Rail Officer for the YCCRP said: “This is a fantastic rail service that we are very lucky to have and many people are surprised at how quick and easy it is to get to the coast by train.

“The journey from Sheffield to Bridlington takes 2 hours 6 minutes and to Scarborough it takes 2 hours 45 minutes.

“Promoting the use of this service encourages more sustainable tourism travel and has a positive impact on the tourism industry and local economy.”

Last year the YCCRP expanded the area that they cover to include Hessle, Ferriby and Brough stations, so another of their activities for Community Rail Week is a station to station walk with invited guests from community groups in Hessle and Ferriby.

The purpose of this event is to build relationships with the community and promote the walk as an idea for people to do as a day out by rail.

These events are part of a programme of community-led activities and events taking place across Britain during Community Rail Week.

The group will also be taking to social media during the week to raise awareness of the difference people can make by traveling sustainably by rail.

Rachel Osborne, Community Rail Officer for the YCCRP said “Community Rail Week is one of the highlights of our calendar as it enables us to shout about the fantastic work that our volunteers do and reach a wider audience.”

Throughout the year the YCCRP puts on many projects and activities along the Hull to Scarborough line and engages with many community groups.

To find out more visit www.yccrp.co.uk or email [email protected].