Yorkshire coast firefighters rescue child from locked car and also attend moped fire
On Friday (October 10), at 11.38am, crews from Whitby responded to a young child who had accidently been locked inside a car with the keys on Stainsacre Lane.
Crew used packex and glass management equipment to remove the window and reunite the child safely with their responsible person.
On Saturday (October 11), at 11.16am crew from Scarborough responded to a report of two fires to shrubbery in the open at Peasholm Gap.
On arrival of the crews the fire measured approximately 25m x 10m.
Crews used one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.
Later in the day, at 8.55pm, crews from Scarborough responded to reports of a small fire in the open on Beacon Road, Scarborough.
This was found to be a pile of dug out plants on fire and crew dampened down using two hose reel jets.
On Sunday (October 12), at 4.53pm on Musham Bank Road, crews from Scarborough responded to a report of a small fire in the open.
On arrival this was found to be a moped on fire.
Crews extinguished the fire using a knapsack sprayer.
There was 100% fire damage to the moped.
Incident left with police informed.