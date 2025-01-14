Yorkshire coast jobcentres outline support available to those looking for work

Scarborough Town Hall.

Bridlington, Scarborough and Whitby Jobcentres are there to support you looking for work.

​It is that time of year again when we tend to reflect, review where we are and sometimes want a change.

It could be that you have been looking for work and not found anything, you may be returning to work after raising a family or may be considering coming out of retirement.

Your circumstances may have changed, and you need to consider your finances. One of the first things you can do is access a benefit calculator to see if you can claim any benefits. https://www.gov.uk/benefits-calculators

Universal Credit is a benefit that can help even if you are in work.

Money Helper https://www.moneyhelper.org.uk/en has a range of support around finances, such as debt advice, how to avoid scams, pensions advice as well as budgeting advice and tools.

If you are looking for work the staff in the Jobcentre can advise on the local labour market and sign post you to available support.

A key site that leads onto a range of information is JobHelp. https://jobhelp.campaign.gov.uk/

Here you will find support to help you get job ready and find work.

Whether it is doing your first CV or wanting to know how to do best at an interview, this is a one stop shop to get you through the process.

There are tailored sections dependent on your circumstances such Young and starting out on a career, 50PLUS or balancing work and childcare.

Sometimes we do not recognise the skills we have or how they may be transferred to available jobs.

On The National Careers Service site you can do a skills assessment, consider available roles and how you may be able to get the skills needed to apply for the jobs.

The service can also be accessed via a telephone line 0800 100900.

If you have a health condition that affects what work you can do then consider the employers who sign to say they are Disability Confident.

Employers that sign up to the scheme support people with a disability to reach their full potential.

Vacancies from employers who are disability Confident can be found by using the filter on the Find a Job site at https://findajob.dwp.gov.uk/

Anne Brewster, representing the Jobcentres, said: “I think a New Year can be a time of great optimism, a new start. It can be daunting, but every small step is a step forward to reaching your goals and there is always help along the way, you just need to know where to access that help. Never be afraid of coming to the local jobcentre and asking.

"I hear of so many stories where people have changed their lives by taking that step towards getting help. You may be looking for your first job, which can seem a huge challenge and cause anxiety but once you have done a coupe of days and know your colleagues and basic role things soon become normal and getting that first pay packet is a great feeling.

"Returning to work, changing jobs, getting promotion are all things we worry about, but the rewards can be worth it.”