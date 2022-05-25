Yorkshire Coast MND Group set to host fundraising Spring Fayre at Sewerby’s Methodist Church Hall this Saturday

The fayre, which is free to attend, will take place this Saturday (May 28) between 10am and 2pm. There will be a tombola, craft and book stalls while refreshments will be available.
Keith Wagstaff, at the MND group, said: “Motor Neurone Disease is a devastating terminal disease which I and more than 5,000 UK citizens suffer from. There is no cure, no effective treatment or medicines.
“MND is a neurological disease which affects part of the brain that controls muscle movement making walking very difficult, or impossible in many cases. The tongue being a muscle, leaves the person with slurred speech or no speech at all. Also breathing can become impossible. Consequently this can leave an active mind trapped in a useless body
“In our region, we do have a marvellous support network with a Facebook page known as MND Association Yorkshire Coast Group.
“We hold regular monthly meetings and do lots of fundraising to help find a cure. We are hoping people will come along to our fayre to support our efforts. In previous years we have held a Walk de Feet around Sewerby Park.
“On Saturday, August 13, one of our members is to complete a zipwire ride, while a member’s granddaughter is to climb one of the highest European mountains this year.
“If you are able to help with your support please email [email protected] or just visit our Facebook page.”