Comparethemarket has launched its second edition of its Family Staycations Index for 2023 featuring the best places to visit in the UK this summer. Searches for ‘last minute UK family breaks’ have risen by more the 46 per cent in the last 12 months suggesting families may be considering a staycation this summer.

With the holiday season approaching, Comparethemarket has compiled a list of the top 10 family staycations in the UK. The results of the index come from a variety of factors including types of accommodation, food, entertainment, healthcare facilities, green space, and beaches, along with the cost of an average meal.

For the second year in a row, Windsor and Maidenhead has taken first place for family staycations due to its museums, entertainment opportunities and healthcare facilities. Cornwall came in second place with a total of 142 beaches, making it an ideal summer staycation for those who love the sea.

A few visitors to Scarborough enjoying the bright sunny Spring Day. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

Scarborough came in fifth place, beating Isle of Wight, Oxford and Brighton and Hove. Winchester and Scarborough both knocked Cambridge and Stirling out of the top 10 list. The Yorkshire coast town is packed with plenty of summer attractions including beaches, parks, museums, theme parks and theatres to name a few.

Travel insurance expert at Comparethemarket, Anna McEntee, said: “With the cost of living at an all-time high and holidays abroad not an option for many families, a staycation is a great option to get a much-needed break. From beaches to museums, there is a wealth of options around the UK to keep the kids busy.

“Whilst staycationing, keep in mind that it’s just as important to take out travel insurance as when travelling abroad. This will help keep you and your family covered in case of unforeseen circumstances such as losing your personal items or cancelled accommodation.”

Top 10 family staycations in the UK - including Scarborough

1 - Windsor and Maidenhead

2 - Cornwall

3 - St Albans

4 - Winchester

5 - Scarborough

6 - Hastings

7 - Isle of Wight

8 - Warwick

9 - Oxford