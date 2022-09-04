Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yorkshire prides itself on its rich history and mouth-watering food sourced from local businesses.

With its recently launched website detailing the most stunning and relaxing walking routes along the coast, Route YC is also useful for other recommendations.

The business has shared its favourite foodie spots along the Yorkshire coast for a delicious afternoon tea or an atmospheric dinner.

1 - The Blitz, Whitby

Discover the historic and picturesque cobbled streets of Whitby and then once you have worked up an appetite, settle down for a delicious afternoon tea in this 1940s inspired tearoom.

If you prefer savoury to sweet then you can enjoy a meal at the tapas restaurant which has an endless array of options.

2 - Bolli’s Tea Rooms, Wykeham

This hidden gem is located in the heart of Wykeham just a short walk from incredible walking and cycling routes in the nearby Forge Valley.

This quaint establishment is a great place to taste authentic Yorkshire produced food with sweet and savoury options.

3 - Oliver’s Mount Cafe, Scarborough

This eatery is situated in the heart of Scarborough with views across Scarborough Bay, one of the Yorkshire coast’s most sought after locations.

It’s very idyllic, especially when the sun is shining outside and you’ve been out and about.

4 - Antiques and Home Tea Room, Filey

This hidden gem in the heart of Filey not only has an extensive menu to indulge in, it also has an antique shop full of treasures to browse once you have finished eating.

As autumn approaches, this is the perfect place to treat yourself on a rainy, dreary day.

5 - The Piebald Inn, Hunmanby

This is the perfect haven for pie lovers with 52 pies to choose from; one for every week of the year.

From an English cob filled with Belly Pork, stuffing and some cider to a vegetarian Zanskiri with seasonal vegetables and chickpeas packed full of spices, you will be spoilt for choice.

6 - Buffalos American Steakhouse, Bridlington

This all-American diner delivers on classic American cuisine, from char-grilled burgers to a traditional BBQ Baby Back rib.

7 - The Green Owl, Hornsea

Nestled in the heart of Hornsea, The Green Owl is vibrant and bursting with life all through the day. With their popular breakfasts, delicious lunches and extensive dinner menu, there’s plenty of food to choose from.