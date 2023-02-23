News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Graphic by Duncan Atkins

Yorkshire Coast weddings: 13 stunning images to show Scarborough Spa's iconic venue

The Yorkshire Coast is not only one of the most scenic areas for people to enjoy a holiday or day out – it is also a great place for couples to get married.

By Duncan Atkins
39 minutes ago
Updated 23rd Feb 2023, 4:20pm

We will take a look around some of the coast’s stunning wedding venues over the coming weeks, starting with Scarborough Spa.

If you’d like your venue to feature in this series, please email [email protected] for more details.

1. Wedding photos special

A happy couple celebrate their wedding on the beach at Scarborough. picture: Clive Welburn Photography

Photo: Clive Welburn Photography

Photo Sales

2. Wedding photos special

A happy couple tie the knot at Scarborough Spa. picture: Richard Wood Photography.

Photo: Richard Wood Photography

Photo Sales

3. Wedding photos special

Newlyweds on Scarborough's Spa Bridge. picture: Scott Akoz

Photo: Scott Akoz

Photo Sales

4. Wedding photos special

Couple on the terrace dome with a sea view. picture: Love Victoria Photography

Photo: Love Victoria Photography

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
YorkshireScarborough SpaYorkshire Coast