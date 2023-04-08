Yorkshire Coast Weddings: 21 stunning images of dream weddings at Danby Castle, near Whitby
If you’ve ever fancied getting married in a castle on the edge of the dramatic North Yorkshire Moors, then Danby Castle could be the venue you’re looking for.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 4th Apr 2023, 17:40 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 17:57 BST
The castle was built in the 14th Century and was once home to Catherine Parr, before she married King Henry VIII.
Click here for more info on Danby Castle.
