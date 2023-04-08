News you can trust since 1882
The latest in our Yorkshire Coast weddings feature focuses on Danby Castle.

Yorkshire Coast Weddings: 21 stunning images of dream weddings at Danby Castle, near Whitby

If you’ve ever fancied getting married in a castle on the edge of the dramatic North Yorkshire Moors, then Danby Castle could be the venue you’re looking for.

By Duncan Atkins
Published 4th Apr 2023, 17:40 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 17:57 BST

The castle was built in the 14th Century and was once home to Catherine Parr, before she married King Henry VIII.

Click here for more info on Danby Castle.

If you’d like your venue to feature in this series of wedding spotlights, please email [email protected] for more details.

All smiles for the bride and bridesmaids!

1. Danby Castle wedding special

All smiles for the bride and bridesmaids! Photo: Danby Castle

Celebrations for the happy couple!

2. Danby Castle wedding special

Celebrations for the happy couple! Photo: Danby Castle

Bride and groom's special day at Danby Castle. picture: Paul Liddemont

3. Danby Castle wedding special

Bride and groom's special day at Danby Castle. picture: Paul Liddemont Photo: Paul Liddemont

Stunning outdoor location for your wedding day.

4. Danby Castle wedding special

Stunning outdoor location for your wedding day. Photo: Danby Castle

