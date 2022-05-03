Yorkshire coast workers can Bring a Pound to Work for Saint Catherine’s - here's how to sign up

Bring a Pound to Work Day.

The charity is holding the event on Tuesday July 5, supported by Scarborough Business Ambassadors - a group comprising leading figures in business and local government and representatives across a variety of sectors.

The idea of Bring a Pound to Work Day is simple – businesses across the local area encourage their teams to ‘bring a pound to work’ and all the proceeds go towards helping Saint Catherine’s look after patients and their families, both in the hospice and at home.

Tracy Calcraft, fundraising and marketing director at Saint Catherine’s, said: “Bring a Pound to Work Day is always a highlight in our calendar and we’re really looking forward to another fun-filled day of fundraising.

“We are so grateful for the ongoing support of This is the Coast and also Scarborough Business Ambassadors – and of course all those kind supporters for bringing in their pounds. We really appreciate everyone’s support despite the current economic challenges.”

Matthew Pells, This is the Coast managing director, said: “We love Bring a Pound to Work Day – it’s a great opportunity for the Yorkshire Coast to come together and both celebrate and support Saint Catherine’s.

"Once again, our team will be out on the road collecting your coins and broadcasting live from wherever we happen to be.

"We’d like to get to more business than ever before this year, so please sign up as soon as you can so we can plan the collecting routes.”

Susan Richings, a director at Scarborough Business Ambassadors, said: "We would like to urge our fantastic, supportive Scarborough community to contribute - particularly the business community, large, medium or small.

"For our part, we will visit businesses and organisations together with staff from the hospice and radio station to help receive your generous donations, whatever you can offer.