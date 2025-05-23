Yorkshire creatives encouraged to submit bids for next Scarborough Lights Festival

Scarborough Lights at South Cliff Gardens in 2024

Artists and creatives have been encouraged to submit bids for installations at the next Scarborough Lights festival.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Scarborough Fair wants to commission light art installations for Scarborough Lights, to promote and brighten up the town in the winter months ahead of Christmas.

The festival aims to feature a variety of free and affordable light shows, light installations and community activities that aim to “inspire, celebrate, and showcase local creativity” as well as featuring national and international artists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Several briefs are included, such as indoor and outdoor lights installations which have a budget of £1,000-£5,000 each.

Scarborough Lights installation at St Mary's Church

There is a £5,000-£10,000 budget for ‘projection mapping’ and organisers are looking for light art professionals to create projection mapping installations for the Rotunda Museum, Scarborough Art Gallery, Woodend Gallery, The Grand Hotel and Scarborough Market Hall.

There is also an ‘open’ category with a budget of up to £5,000 which is an opportunity to propose works that “do not necessarily fit into any of the above categories”.

“We are keen to hear ideas and will look to see where they may be able to fit into the programme,” organisers noted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Scarborough Fair said it “wishes to award contracts to produce light installations to support Tourism and Cultural promotion for Scarborough and garner a sense of place to make residents proud of the area in which they live”.

Organisers added: “Scarborough Lights takes place across the town centre from 14 November – 21 December 2025, but we expect there to also be some community workshops and activities for residents in the weeks leading up to the event itself.”

This will be the third ‘Scarborough Lights’ project in the overall Scarborough Fair festival, as the Fair looks forward to “supporting economic growth in the visitor economy sector and creating a body of cultural significance” across the town.

The closing date for proposals to be submitted is Monday, June 30th and the contract awards and commencement of contract will begin a week later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a report published earlier this year, the council said that the Scarborough Lights Festival attracted more than 150,000 visitors to the town during November and December 2024.

Speaking at a full meeting of the authority on Wednesday, May 21, Coun Mark Crane, the executive member for open to business also announced that: “The new Visit North Yorkshire website has now gone live replacing our temporary website and our legacy district destination sites. The new site will allow us to deliver more compelling and engaging campaigns to grow the visitor economy in line with the Council’s Destination Management Plan.

“The site has launched with a selection of features, and new functionality will be added over the coming months.”

Proposals for the light installation should be sent to [email protected] by 9am, Monday June 30.