Yorkshire Escapes sets ambitious £10,000 fundraising challenge to support Yorkshire Air Ambulance

Luxury holiday house provider, Yorkshire Escapes, pledges support for Yorkshire Air Ambulance as their Charity of the Year for 2024.

Yorkshire Escapes, a leading provider of luxury holiday houses and cottages in the picturesque landscapes of Yorkshire, proudly announces its commitment to supporting the vital services of Yorkshire Air Ambulance (YAA) as their chosen Charity of the Year for 2024.

Known for specialising in large, remote luxury properties across Yorkshire, Yorkshire Escapes has set an ambitious fundraising target of £10,000 over the next 12 months. The company aims to achieve this goal through various initiatives, with a particular focus on point-of-sale donations when customers book their getaways.

In addition, the Yorkshire Escapes team are set to take on additional fundraising activities by participating in a sponsored half marathon and undertaking the coast-to-coast bike ride challenge throughout the summer, all in a concerted effort to bolster the final fundraising total for YAA.

The motivation behind Yorkshire Escapes' unwavering support for Yorkshire Air Ambulance stems from their deep-rooted connection to the region. As a family-run, Yorkshire born and bred company, the team has frequently witnessed the YAA helicopter flying overhead, making the cause personally significant.

Having spent years living in remote areas and being enthusiasts of countryside sports, the Yorkshire Escapes family recognises the invaluable service provided by YAA, making it a cause close to their hearts.

Victoria Bilborough, Managing Partner at Yorkshire Escapes, said: "Our support for Yorkshire Air Ambulance is not just about giving back; it's about ensuring the safety and well-being of our community. Having lived in remote areas ourselves, we understand the critical role YAA plays in reaching those in need, especially in far-flung regions.

"We believe that our support will also bring peace of mind to our property guests during their self-catered getaways, which often involve spending time in the outdoors, walking and exploring in the remote dales, and knowing that they are covered in case of emergencies."

Tessa Klemz, YAA Regional Fundraising Manager for North & East Yorkshire, commended Yorkshire Escapes for their dedication, said: "We are immensely grateful to Yorkshire Escapes for choosing Yorkshire Air Ambulance as their Charity of the Year.

"Their commitment to raising funds will undoubtedly make a significant impact on our ability to provide life-saving services across the region."