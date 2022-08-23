Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The gun was made in 1884 for Thomas Powys, 4th Baron Lilford. He was a Victorian aristocrat who owned multiple estates around England.

The bespoke gun was produced in the workshops of the world famous London gunmaker James Purdey. The gun is a side-by-side double-barrel 12 bore and would be worth close to a hundred million pounds in today’s money.

The historic item will be going up for auction on Friday August 26 at David Duggleby auction house in Scarborough, in an auction for antique weapons and sporting guns.

Auctioneer Graham Paddison with Lord Lilford's gun.

Duggleby militaria specialist Graham Paddison said: “Lilford was quite an enigma, a shooting man who had guns made for him by Purdey, the Royal gunmaker, and yet he was also one of the most distinguished ornithologists of the Victorian period - and one of this country’s earliest conservationists.”

The farmer also discovered what is expected to be the star entry in the show; a shotgun made by Prince Albert’s favourite gunmaker, Westley Richards of Birmingham in 1910.

Lord Lilford’s gun has been rated at £1,500 - £2,500, and the Westley Richards is expected to make £8,000 - £12,000.

The viewing sessions at the Vine Street Salerooms in Scarborough are on Wednesday August 24 and Thursday August 25 between 10am and 4pm.

Close up detail of the Purdey.

The items will be availabe to view on Friday August 26 from 9am until 11am, when the auction starts.

For further information, contact Graham Paddison at David Duggleby Auctioneers on 01723-507111 or [email protected]